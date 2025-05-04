Lofi Trump and the Humorless Joyless Buzzkill Liberals

I really wonder who is running the social media for the White House. There have been a number of amusing takes from them, like the Trump as Pope image.

From Donald Trump Truth Social 05/02/25 10:29 PM pic.twitter.com/6BmCkSY1Q8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 3, 2025

Followed by the Trump May the Fourth Be With You post.

From @WhiteHouse

"May the 4th be with you" pic.twitter.com/AvDFo9UjyF — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 4, 2025

And Trump admitting the "Trump 2028" hats were trolling. On purpose.

President Trump tells Kristen Welker the whole Trump 2028 gag was just to troll the media:



“I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody.”



A bad day for the “Trump’s an evil dictator” crowd. pic.twitter.com/rVH9geqHoT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 4, 2025

Trump really does have a sense of fun — as well as a real talent for making his critics reveal themselves for the joyless douchenozzles they really are.

Now, we get LoFi Trump. Many of you may not know what LoFi is. Here, my research assistant summarizes:

Lo-fi, short for "low fidelity," is a music genre characterized by its intentionally imperfect, raw, and unpolished sound, often embracing elements like background noise, tape hiss, or vinyl crackle to create a warm, nostalgic, and relaxed vibe. Emerging from DIY music culture, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, lo-fi spans genres like indie rock, hip-hop, and electronic, with artists using minimalistic production techniques, such as cassette recorders or basic digital tools, to prioritize authenticity and mood over pristine audio quality. Popularized further by lo-fi hip-hop "chill beats" livestreams on platforms like YouTube, it’s often associated with studying, relaxation, or introspection, evoking a cozy, retro aesthetic that feels both personal and universally soothing.

One of the early LoFi channels on YouTube was originally called "ChilledCow" but was renamed Lofi Girl, and honestly I've been a fan from very soon after the channel opened.

I'm not alone, either: Lofi Girl, whose "real" name is Jade, has over 12.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and "she's" actually a French music producer named Dimitri Somoguy. As Grok says, Lofi is purposefully recorded in a way to sound reminiscent of music on and old cheap record player. It's advertised as music that's good for chilling or studying, just like what Lofi Girl does on her channel.

Lofi is generally aimed at a younger audience, with the estimated audience for Lofi Girl in particular being from 16-25, and 75 percent male.

So, on May 2, the White House YouTube channel released its own Lofi channel. The video is of an anime-style character, whose "real" name is Donald, working at a desk late at night, with an American Flag in the background. "Donald" is busily signing papers, while the right hand side scrolls a list of Promises Made, Promises Kept.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It's reasonably pleasant, and vaguely Asian. Not hard to listen to at all.

Now, consider the target demographic of Lofi: Jade's audience is 75 percent male and between 16 and 25. This is, coincidentally, the same group that was a big surprise in the election.

Now, my question is: Who had this idea? If I had to bet, I would bet it was Barron, who we know was instrumental in Trump's embrace of podcasters and alternative media all throughout the election.

Whoever had it certainly is thinking outside the box. Now, my next question is how long before YouTube finds an excuse to take it down?

We see the joyless prigs reacting to Trump and his gang of humorists every day.