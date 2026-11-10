Florida Subpoenas DSA Over Sketchy Chinese, Cuban Contributions and Trips

Florida, the only highly populous Republican state that stayed bright red during the midterm election, is already back on the offensive against Commies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is going out with a bang, and Attorney General James Uthmeier (R-Fla.) just won four more years in office, so he’s getting warmed up for even more decisive legal battles with the enemies of America. Foreign dictatorships like those in China and Cuba cannot undermine America without the assistance of domestic freedom-haters. Among those are the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), an increasingly powerful faction of American leftism that seeks to take over our political offices and institutions, while openly bashing capitalism, constitutional republicanism, and Judeo-Christian civilization.

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Uthmeier is investigating not only election-related contributions that Chinese and Cuban sources possibly sent to DSA but also the extensive fundraising DSA members did to afford trips to Cuba and China, which they profess to be paradises of socialist success. To what extent are these U.S. socialists actual assets of enemy governments?

Today my office issued a subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America. We’re examining foreign contributions—including from Cuba and China—tied to their delegations and travel fund solicitations. FL law requires transparency. We will hold those who break the law accountable. https://t.co/Xu8MUoDwZb — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 10, 2026

In a video posted on X Tuesday, Uthmeier announced the new investigation. “Floridians who give to organizations operating in our state have a right to know where that money comes from and how it is used. Today, my office issued an investigative subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America, under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, and our laws governing the solicitation of funds,” he said.

The attorney general continued, “We are examining whether DSA accepted contributions or support from foreign sources of concern. including the regimes in Cuba and China, and whether its fundraising from Florida donors has been fully transparent and lawful.”

Again, this could go much deeper than mere dishonest campaigning. Uthmeier’s office will conduct “scrutiny of recent DSA delegations to Cuba, where national leaders and national political committee members met with Cuban government officials, as well as a delegation to China.”

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Uthmeier’s office will analyze “travel fund solicitations that saw tens of thousands of dollars to cover costs for those trips and related activities involving Florida chapters. Our laws prohibit accepting contributions from foreign sources of concern. They require organizations to be honest and transparent about how money is raised and used.”

Hence, “The subpoena seeks the documents needed to determine compliance,” Uthmeier ended. “We will follow the facts. We will enforce the law. We will not allow foreign adversaries to influence Florida through the back door of nonprofit fundraising. Thank you.”

Last week, we were honored to send a delegation of 40 DSA elected leaders & rank-and-file members from chapters big & small across the country to #Cuba, where they delivered hundreds of pounds of solidarity aid & learned about the achievements & challenges of Cuban socialism. https://t.co/SD1hul0PB7 — DSA (@DemSocialists) October 20, 2025

For some reason, it never seems to occur to the DSA idiots that the reason America has to send aid to Cuba and mass migration is to America instead of China is that socialism keeps people poor and oppressed.

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🚨WATCH: A DSA national leader praises Communist China as a model for the world while welcoming a CCP delegation to NYC: “We try to push socialism into the masses of America.” “China is an incredible positive vision on socialism for everyone around the world.” https://t.co/rIICWLUbv3 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2026