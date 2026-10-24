Oregon Dad Who Stopped School Shooter Praises Teacher, Describes the Face-Off

The Oregon father who bravely rushed into his daughters’ school to eliminate the bloodthirsty teenager murdering children inside finally spoke out about his harrowing experience and highlighted the courage of a teacher at the school.

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Griffin J. John — whose mother apparently had a track record of assault charges — killed three children and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School before Kaylub Giamanco caught up with him and shot him at point-blank range. Giamanco spoke with Oregon Public Broadcasting about the shooting earlier this month.

Bend, Oregon man who shot and killed a shooter at his daughters' school speaks out, praises female teacher for fighting the shooter, allowing him to have a clear shot. Kaylub Giamanco says he is haunted by the sound of children pleading for their lives. He also praised the teacher for grabbing the gunman's weapon, allowing him to take a shot at the shooter. "I want to recognize [the teacher]. She gave me the opportunity to make my shot without losing my life..." "I swung the door open, and I stepped in, and I fired, and they dropped to the ground... I looked down at the gunman, and he was scrambling for his weapon. And I looked at him, and I shot him 2 more times..." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2026

Giamanco said during his lunch break he first spotted a red Toyota pickup truck, and a man in black who fired multiple times at it. The truck’s occupant drove on, but “the gunman had thrown his rifle up and over the fence. And that's when panic fled into my brain, and I was just, that's when I opened my center console, and I just said, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ And I grabbed my gun, and I put the magazine in it, and I racked the action. And then I proceeded into the parking lot, and I saw him walking all the way across the school, and I was in full panic, like, ‘No, there's children, there's babies in there,’ and I told my Siri to call 911,” Giamanco said.

But he found the number of questions the dispatcher asked “frustrated me,” and he told her, “People are going to die,” so he had to go. “And I hopped over the fence, and as he was passing on the other side of the wallball court, I ran to the wallball court.” Giamanco heard John (the shooter) fire twice into the building’s doors, and began to run.

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Giamanco “started hearing children pleading for their lives, and then I started hearing gunfire, and I just started army-crawling faster and faster, and I just told myself, ‘this is probably the last thing that I'm ever gonna do.’ And I just crawled faster and faster.”

He found a “bottom window that was shot out, and [I] continued onto the rug inside, where there's a little breezeway with stairs, and then the special needs classroom was to my left. At that point, I was on the ground, on my hands and knees. I re-racked my weapon to make sure that a live round came out, so that I knew that I was ready to go. And then I peeked through the window, and at this point, I found my opportunity, and I see a teacher on the left, struggling with the gunmen on the right, with the rifle, and I knew that they were both side to me, and I knew that he did not know that I was there.”

Giamanco “swung the door out and open, and I stepped in, and I fired, and they dropped to the ground, and the teacher sprang out of the building, thinking that I was a second shooter, and I could see the fear in her eyes, and that did hurt a lot,” he confessed, getting more emotional. “She left the room, and this happens in seconds, and then I looked down at the gunman, and he was scrambling for his weapon, and I looked at him, and I shot him two more times to make sure that he couldn't move, because I was afraid of him shooting anybody else.”

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Shaken, Giamanco called his mother. “Mom, I just — I just had to take the life of what I think might be a child, because he went in to my daughters’ school with a gun,” he told her. John was a teenager. Giamanco’s mother told him, “You were a hero, you saved lives.” At that point, “I just kind of broke down …I was just like, you know, I didn't save everybody. I didn't get them all.” Giamanco “felt like I was having a heart attack almost the entire time. I've never had so much chest pain. I mean, I can't tell you what it feels like to take a life.”

But in spite of the trauma, “I genuinely feel like I was supposed to be there, and if I wasn't there, I just don't know what would have happened. The teacher that was, you know, wrestling with … the gunmen, I just, I want to recognize her. She gave me the opportunity to make my shot without losing my life.” Without her, Giamanco might have had to face the shooter head-on and died himself. Then “the last line of defense …[for] the rest of the children in the school” would have been gone, he said. “That's a real true hero to not have a weapon, and to put yourself in between your babies and a firearm.”

Giamanco has wanted to speak to the families of the kids and teacher who died. “I wanna apologize for not saving their babies. That's probably the biggest thing for me right now. Because of the gratitude for saving people's children is awesome, but there was ones that I didn't save, and that's probably the hardest thing for me right now,” Giamanco said with tears in his eyes.

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Giamanco did more than anyone could have expected. He saved who knows how many lives. It is not his fault John killed little children, and he risked his life to eliminate the threat. God bless him for it.