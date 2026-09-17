Education Department Probes District Accused of Transing Teen Taken From Catholic Parents

The Trump-McMahon Department of Education (ED) is now investigating a Massachusetts school district that secretly “gender transitioned” a teenage girl, ultimately leading state authorities to remove the girl from her parents and deny them custody for the last couple of years. Hopefully, ED holds both the school district and the state authorities to account for continuing to break federal regulations banning LGBTQ grooming of young kids. Furthermore, what the school district and the Massachusetts authorities did really was kidnapping, or would be considered so in a sane world. The parents have a constitutional right to freedom of religion, but because their Catholicism precludes affirming transgender ideology, they are still trying to regain custody of their daughter. How appropriate that ED announced its investigation on Constitution Day, September 17.

Advertisement

Following reports that school officials allegedly facilitated a “gender transition” of a CHILD without parental consent, ED has launched an investigation into the Public Schools of Northborough and Southborough in Massachusetts to determine whether the district violated federal law. — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) September 17, 2026

Related: America 250: It’s Constitution Day!

The main facts of the case are that Joseph and Arlene Kutzko’s daughter Sophie attended Algonquin Regional High School, which secretly groomed her into believing she was masculine. After doing so without consulting the parents, the school did not face any consequences — in fact, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families took Sophie away from her family and made allegations of abuse against her father, Joseph. While authorities have since acknowledged the lack of a basis for that allegation, the Kutzkos have yet to get their daughter back. They are not even allowed to contact her. The disgusting Democratic governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, defended the decision.

A judge has reportedly paused the testosterone injections for Sophie until the case finally concludes, but goodness knows how many years of damaging so-called treatments the woke idiots in Massachusetts have already inflicted on her. And, of course, it is entirely possible that in that crazy state, where a judge declared a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy’s child murder case, the Kutzkos will still ultimately lose their case, opening the door to yet more mutilating “treatments.”

For Our VIPs: Lefty Views on Parenting: Cases of a Killer, a Satanist Terrorist, and a Catholic Couple

Catholic parents Joseph and Arlene Kutzko are fighting Massachusetts authorities over custody of their teenage daughter and proposed testosterone treatment. A judge has temporarily blocked the hormones while the deeply contested case continues. Next hearing: Oct. 29. #ParentalRights #CatholicNews #ReligiousFreedom — SG News (@SGNews123) September 16, 2026

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services, has labeled such “treatments” as “sex-rejecting,” and highlighted the many long-term side effects, including infertility and bone weakness. This is why the Trump administration banned cross-sex hormones, surgeries, puberty blockers that transgender ideologues try to give kids and teenagers. Unfortunately, in Democrat states like Massachusetts, altogether too many medical professionals, educators, and politicians continue to defy the ban.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.