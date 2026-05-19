Israel’s Envoy to Christians Describes a Middle East Without Israel, and It's Alarming

It is profoundly mystifying why so many Christians in the West expend so much of their energy on condemning Israel, when Israel is truly the only nation in the Middle East with equal rights for adherents of all religions and freedom of religion for Christians.

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God handed the land of Israel over to the Jewish people as a perpetual possession thousands of years ago (Genesis 17:8). Indeed, based on the Bible, modern Israel ought to include some of the land handed over to the so-called Palestinians, Syria, and the invented nation of Jordan. And it would be much better for Christians in the Middle East if Israel did control more land, because the Israeli government is the only one in the region that respects Christians' religion and their rights as human beings. That is the message from Israel's envoy to Christians, George Deek.

In an inspiring video posted Tuesday, Deek explained, "I come from an Arab Christian family that has lived in this land for centuries, and today, I have the honor of representing Israel to over 2 billion Christians around the globe. My mission is simple: to speak the truth, to listen carefully, and to deepen friendship between Israel and Christian communities everywhere."

I come from an Arab Christian family that has lived in the Holy Land for centuries.



Today, I have the honor of representing Israel to the Christian world.



This is my message to Christians everywhere. pic.twitter.com/1usJ6dK3tb — George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) May 19, 2026

He expressed his concern at anti-Israel propaganda coming from some Western Christians. "In recent days, some have tried to paint a false picture about Christian life in Israel. So let me tell you the truth. In Israel, Christians worship freely, we speak freely, and we live freely," he emphasized. "In Israel, Christians are not just surviving, we are thriving."

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Israel is the only Middle Eastern nation that can make such a boast. Deek stated, "And I do not take that for granted, because across our region, ancient Christian communities are shrinking, persecuted, and disappearing. When people ask me why an Arab Christian would represent the Jewish state, my answer is simple: because I know what this region looks like without Israel. When hatred begins with Jews, it never ends with Jews. It reaches Christians, Jews, Yazidis, and every minority that refuses to disappear."

Deek said emphatically, "A Middle East with no room for a Jewish state is a Middle East with no room for anyone who is different. And that is why Israel and Christians share the same hope, to build a Middle East where all people can live freely, worship without fear, and pass their faith on to their children in peace. That is the mission, and I believe our best chapters are still ahead of us, as allies, as friends, and as voices for peace. God bless you all."

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All the other countries in the Middle East are Muslim, and Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse the rape and killing of non-Muslims. Syria, Gaza, Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are just a few of the Middle Eastern countries/areas that persecute Christians. When Bethlehem was first under Israeli rule, it was majority Christian, but ever since the Palestinians took over, the Christian population has plummeted. And frankly, Israeli Christians are better off with Jews in charge than if we tried to hand control of the Holy Land over to one particular branch of Christianity. Anyone who has been to the co-owned Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, where Catholics, Orthodox, Coptics, and others either barely tolerate or openly fight with each other, knows that is a disastrous arrangement.

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Major (res.) Itamar Sapir, 27, was killed this morning in a Hezbollah terrorist attack launched from this church in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah once again turned a holy site into a terrorist stronghold - desecrating a place of worship, violating international law, and breaching… pic.twitter.com/2tLuBlS7Bl — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 19, 2026

The case for Christians supporting Israel is so obvious, commanded by the Bible (Genesis 12:3) and supported by countless facts, that it is astounding any Christians are anti-Israel.

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