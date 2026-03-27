DHS Points Out That This Is the Third Shutdown in One Congressional Term

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is relieved that President Donald Trump is providing emergency pay for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as the third Democrat-induced shutdown drags on, benefiting no one but wealthy senators and illegal aliens.

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In a Friday X post, DHS emphasized, "President Trump has made the decision that echoes what TSA’s frontline employees and the millions of Americans enduring terrible wait times at our airports are saying: the Democrat DHS shutdown has become an emergency." Not only are TSA employees unable to pay bills, but millions of Americans traveling the country also have to feel the pain.

DHS described how drastic the situation is. "TSA officers are now losing their homes and cars, struggling to put food on the table, and are experiencing all-around financial catastrophe because of this extended shutdown, the 3rd they’ve experienced in just 6 months," the department wrote. "Travelers are facing record breaking wait times stretching hours and hours long causing missed flights, unnecessary delays, and booking headaches. This crisis is a direct result of chaos unleashed on the American people by Democrats in Congress."

There have been at least two DHS shutdowns in the past six months, and three funding lapses within the current Congress, according to TIME. DHS employees have now spent a significant portion of the past half year without paychecks, which is not sustainable. Unlike Democrat politicians, they don't have lobbyist money and taxpayer-funded vacations to buoy them up.

Therefore, DHS concluded, "Today, at the direction of President Trump and @SecMullinDHS, TSA has immediately begun the process of paying its workforce. TSA officers should begin seeing paychecks as early as Monday, March 30. TSA is grateful to the President and Secretary for their leadership to put money back into the pockets of TSA employees who worked without pay during the ongoing Democrat DHS shutdown."

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Related: House GOP Enraged at Senate Backstab on DHS Funding, SAVE Act

The Senate hastily passed a funding package by voice vote (hiding who voted how) in the wee hours of the morning of March 27, before booking it out of D.C. to avoid voting on the critical election integrity SAVE America Act. House GOP leadership is understandably furious with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.). And while frontline ICE and Border Patrol agents have separate funding via the One Big Beautiful Bill, civilian staff for Customs and Border Protection do not, and will not if the Senate deal holds.

Looks like Leader John Thune is on his way out of town with his private escort, as the SAVE America Act gets left behind.



This is very disappointing.



I am willing to stay in Washington as long as it takes to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/NLg4xEJRdg — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) March 27, 2026

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin explained:

These are people who work the computers, the public affairs offices, and other support staff who aren't on the front line making immigration arrests, but are supporting the agents who are. These civilian support staffers haven't been paid for almost half of the last six months when you factor in the prior shutdown last fall. They feel left behind - and feel they have no light at the end of the tunnel with this Senate bill leaving CBP & ICE unfunded through appropriations. They would have to hope GOP could take care of them in a future reconciliation bill, or that more funds could be moved around to pay them.

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One CBP employee wrote Melugin, “The senate bill paid TSA but thousands of CBP & ICE professional staff will not be paid. The last paid work day for me was February 13. Now senate on paid vacation until April 13 that is a guarantee for 2 months no pay. Very likely we won’t be paid until May if Johnson lets the bill pass.”

There must be no concessions to Democrats, no DHS employees sacrificed on the altar of leftist illegal migration worship. Senate Republicans need to grow spines.

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