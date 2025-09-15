Turning Point USA Reports 37,000 New Chapter Applications

Turning Point USA has seen 37,000 new chapter applications in the days following founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, spoke this morning on a special episode of the show hosted by Vice President JD Vance and honoring Kirk’s legacy. According to him, it appears that Kirk’s goal of having a TPUSA chapter at every high school in America is already on its way to becoming reality thanks to the patriotic fervor inspired by Kirk’s heartbreaking murder.

The TPUSA team met in Aspen, Colorado, only a couple weeks ago and discussed Charlie’s plans for “Club America” and how to reach high school students, which Kolvet described as a “big, new initiative” for the organization. Reaching high schools is key — in fact, Tyler Robinson, the LGBTQ radical accused of shooting Kirk, first became far-left in high school, a former friend and classmate recalled.

🙏INCREDIBLE.



Charlie Kirk's goal was to have 23,000 high school chapters around the nation.



Last week along, TPUSA received 37,000 applications to start chapters around the country.



His seemingly impossible goal is going to be achieved sooner than anyone could have imagined. pic.twitter.com/vUEbtlRTxK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2025

Kirk, as Kolvet remembered, told his staff that TPUSA chapters “have to be on every high school campus.” Kolvet did an internet search and discovered “‘there’s 23,000 high schools in America, Charlie.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, okay, 23,000. We’re going to be on every single one.’”

Charlie’s team was not quite as optimistic as he was at the time. “The team got him eventually to say, well, okay, the big stretch goal is 10,000,” Kolvet explained. “And it was amazing because now, I tweeted out, and it was …like 10 million views or something, I think it made people feel good, because we now have 37,000 applications to start chapters around the country.”

Such a sudden surge toward accomplishing Kirk’s goal, Kolvet said, “almost brings a tear to your eye, that moment is — like, we all remember, the whole team, we were all in a ballroom going through a presentation together, and he was adamant. ‘We are going to be on every high school in America.’ And he’s going to be proven right.” In fact, he’s been proven right sooner than anyone could have imagined, including Charlie Kirk himself.

For context, Kolvet also stated that TPUSA has 1,200 high school chapters, surpassing the number of college TPUSA chapters. The new applications eclipse that number by so much that it cannot help but be a tribute to the power of Charlie Kirk’s legacy even in death.

Kirk started TPUSA with, as he put it, “no money, no connections and no idea what I was doing” back in 2012. He shaped an entire generation of young conservatives and was instrumental in the 2024 election of Donald Trump by reaching out to young voters, a demographic with whom Republicans so often do very badly. Now Kirk will continue to inspire high schoolers through new TPUSA chapters across America.

