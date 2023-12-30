The New Rules Dictate That Biden Be Struck From the Ballot With the 25th Amendment

You’ve got to say one thing about the left’s New Rules, which kicked into high gear under President Obama and have metastasized throughout our rotten establishment ever since: they certainly are expedient.

Leftists want Trump gone. They didn’t want him to win the white house in 2016, so they set up their infamous "insurance policy" to cut his administration off at the knees.

Under the old rules — the American social contract of fair play and integrity — there was a major problem with this strategy: Trump had done nothing wrong. But those who play by the New Rule never take “No” for an answer. One simply makes up whatever one needs to execute one’s desires.

In this case, they wanted Trump out of office, so they created the Russia Collusion fallacy out of thin air and wasted untold sums of public money on it — and years of Trump’s rightful term as President of the United States of America.

After Trump was deposed in 2020, the left never let up their attacks on him. They understood that he remained a threat. Americans have now endured three interminable years of watching Team Left fail by every measure. Our paychecks have shrunk in purchasing power by nearly one fifth — wealth that will never come back, because inflation is a ratchet. We've seen our beloved country swallowed up by a sea of needy at best, dangerous at worst humanity surging over America’s undefended borders — with the help of the administration, on our dime. And we've become increasingly alarmed at the global instability that predictably arose on the watch of the weakest president in U.S. history. World War III seems almost unavoidable at this point.

Everyone knows that Trump would wipe the floor with Biden in 2024 under the Old Rules. But Leftists play by their New Rules. The next phase of their attack was to prosecute Trump into jail, bankruptcy, un-electability, or any combination thereof. But the naked political nature and the weakness of their endless semi-legal attacks has weakened the effort, and Trump rises in the polls whenever they overstep.

So now, brash leftists are simply plucking the offending candidate from their states’ ballots. They skip over that old relic, due process, and simply declare Trump an insurrectionist. Then they cite the 14th Amendment — which prohibits anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the Constitution from holding office — as their justification for declaring Trump ineligible for office. Expedient, no?

We all expect the Supreme Court to smack the stupid right out of the left’s absurd machinations when it reconvenes. But what if it doesn’t?

Obviously, the thing to do will be to adopt the New Rules on the right forthwith. And under this new framework, removing Biden from the ballot will be a cakewalk.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides for removing a president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” That describes President Dustpuppet to a T.

Of course, the amendment also spells out the players who are authorized to make this decision and the process by which it must be done, but such considerations are part of the Old Rules. Remember New Rule #1: Expediency.

We’ve recently learned that a single actor can unilaterally invoke any clause or phrase she cherry-picks from the founding document, skip over the inconvenient bits, declare a candidate unfit, and strike him from the ballot. This is what Maine's childish Secretary of State did:

Democrat Shenna Bellows explains that she personally decided that Trump was guilty of engaging in an insurrection.



So she unilaterally removed the leading Republican presidential candidate from Maine's ballot.



She gleefully tells MSDNC "I could not, unfortunately—or… pic.twitter.com/jPpmaxx9yr — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 29, 2023

In Colorado, the state’s left-wing Supreme Court did the same thing, unilaterally declaring that Trump had engaged in an insurrection — even though he’s never been charged with the crime, much less convicted of it.

And so, if this new rule is allowed to stand, every single state that has even a single conservative official with any say in the matter must declare Biden unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office and strike his name from the ballot.

2024 will be a fascinating election year indeed if this nonsense is allowed to stand. But even if SCOTUS strikes it down, how much longer can our country hold together when such ridiculous people already hold so much power? Or, more to the point, when our population places such ridiculous people in power?