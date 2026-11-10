Larry

The Pete Hegseth Impeachment Just Got Even More Heated

On this full episode of LARRY, we dive into Pete Hegseth firing back at the impeachment push against him, Hegseth blasting the effort as a “farce” driven by ego and resentment, his defense of the military operations at the center of the articles, the glaring question of where the impeachment outrage was for Lloyd Austin, Hegseth warning anyone coming for America’s warriors that they’ll have to come through HIM, his blunt message that this is OUR hemisphere, Marco Rubio defending Hegseth’s execution of a direct order from President Trump, the press pressing Hegseth on JD Vance’s comments about the war and the midterms, his final response before walking off, and MUCH, much more!