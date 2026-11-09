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John Thune Has a Message for Republicans After Tuesday’s Disaster

Senate Majority Leader John Thune took to the Senate floor Monday for his first speech since Republicans were routed in last week’s midterms, conceding the results were “certainly not the outcome that we had hoped for, but it was the outcome the American people chose.” Thune said the GOP has to “listen to” voters and “reflect on what we as a party need to do better,” then pivoted to telling Democrats that Republicans are “ready to work with you” on affordability and permitting reform—while insisting that cooperation “does not mean rubber stamping a leftist agenda.”