Larry

Chuck Schumer Caught As Democrats Try to Run Him Out of Leadership

On this full episode of LARRY, we dive into the Democratic civil war already taking shape after the election, five senators-elect and a sitting senator refusing to back Chuck Schumer’s leadership, Elissa Slotkin calling for both Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to step aside, the massive super PAC spending that helped deliver the very seats now fueling the revolt, the left insisting Democrats won in spite of Schumer, Schumer brushing off the backlash and insisting he’ll keep his job, Donald Trump emerging as his most unlikely defender, and MUCH, much more!