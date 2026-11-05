Larry

Schumer, Jeffries Realize They Might Be in Over Their Heads

On this full episode of LARRY, we dive into the impeachment push already taking shape after the election, Hakeem Jeffries downplaying impeachment talk while Chuck Schumer backs investigations, the growing pressure from a radical wing that could give Democratic leadership more than it bargained for, Thomas Massie’s push to force a Pete Hegseth impeachment vote before the new Congress takes office, Donald Trump daring Democrats to go down that road, the campaign promises colliding with the postelection agenda, and MUCH, much more!