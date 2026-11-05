Townhall Video

AARP’s John Hishta Reveals What Republicans Need to Learn From the Midterms

Why did voters over 50 break toward Democrats—and what should Republicans learn from it? Larry O’Connor speaks with AARP’s John Hishta about the exit-poll findings, the divide between older men and women, and the household costs driving voters’ decisions. From groceries and gas to prescription drugs, health care, Social Security, and family caregiving, the conversation comes back to one question: Where are the practical solutions? Larry challenges Republicans to offer a health care agenda that goes beyond blaming Obamacare.