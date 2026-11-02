Larry

NYT Senate Polls Under Fire As Democrats Turn on Haley Stevens

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, the New York Times drops its final Senate polls showing Democrats ahead in EVERY major battleground state, but are they trying to DISCOURAGE Republican voters before Election Day?! Larry exposes the paper's troubling polling methodology, its own admissions about Democratic response rates, and the stunning parallels to its polling misses in 2024! PLUS, Seth Keshel explains why the timing matters, new polls in Texas, Minnesota, and Maine tell a VERY different story, and Abdul El-Sayed's disastrous primary polling provides a MAJOR warning about trusting the numbers! Election Day is almost here, and MUCH, MUCH MORE!