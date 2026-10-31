Townhall Video

Ukraine’s Leader Talks Melania Trump’s Peace Deal, Takes Aim at Tucker Carlson in Exclusive Interview

In a wide ranging interview, the leader of Ukraine granted an exclusive one-on-one conversation with TONY PERKINS to discuss the cease-fire negotiated by First Lady MELANIA TRUMP…how commentator TUCKER CARLSON’s suggestions that Ukraine is persecuting Christians are unfounded and the work of a man who has never visited his country…and other breaking news topics. Campaigning on this final weekend of the Midterm campaign in Carlsbad, N.M., U.S. House Speaker MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA) reiterates that the pre-election polls are wrong and predicts the GOP will retain control of the House on November 3rd. Meantime, the aftermath of Israel’s elections this week have left Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU’s future uncertain; CBN Middle East Bureau chief CHRIS MITCHELL offers the latest updates from Jerusalem. U.S. Rep MICHAEL McCAUL (R-TX) warns that if Democrats control Congress after Tuesday’s Midterm elections, “that will gravely weaken America’s military and our foreign policy.” And TONY PERKINS’ commentary once again urges listeners to text VOTE to 67742 to get a free, personalized voter guide they can consider before casting their Midterm ballots, which he urges everyone to do. All this—and more—coming up on our latest edition of THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL with Tony Perkins, on the Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel…sponsored by AARP.