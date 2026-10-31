Townhall Video

Swing Voters Are Still Shopping, and It's Time for the GOP to Seal the Deal

Americans For Prosperity's Katelyn Bledsoe recently joined Hugh Hewitt to discuss the organization's Americans Unscripted project and the 82,000 conversations held with potential voters to hear their views on the cost of living and the rise of the Democratic Socialists. With Democrats leading on the issue of the cost of living, how can the GOP win come Election Day? Relentlessly focus on real solutions, show a path forward, and contrast with the socialist candidates. Learn more at AmericansForProsperity.org.