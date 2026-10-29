Larry

New York Times Reveals Obama-Era FBI Investigation Into Ilhan Omar’s Marriage

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, the New York Times drops a BOMBSHELL about Ilhan Omar! Federal agents investigated her controversial marriage during the OBAMA administration—and reportedly found evidence suggesting she and her ex-husband were SIBLINGS?! So why did Barack Obama just call Trump’s investigation of Omar “appalling”?! Larry breaks down the stunning revelations, Omar’s bizarre “not to my knowledge” response, the latest developments in the federal immigration investigation, and the escalating fight over the search warrant involving Judge James Boasberg. Did Obama’s defense of Omar just BACKFIRE in spectacular fashion?!