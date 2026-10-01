Larry

Trump Stole the Stage at the California Gubernatorial Debate

On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O’Connor, we cover the BREAKING NEWS after California’s candidates for governor finally faced off in their only scheduled debate, with Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton clashing over taxes, immigration, California’s direction and President Donald Trump. PLUS, Trump escalates his fight over California elections, Becerra’s record at Biden’s HHS comes under fire, and MUCH, much more! See why more Americans are adding Byrna to their personal safety plans: https://byrna.com/larry