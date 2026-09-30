Townhall Video

These Christians Risk Everything to Follow Jesus

Todd Nettleton of Voice of the Martyrs joins Larry to share extraordinary stories from Christians facing persecution around the world, including a young woman whose decision to follow Jesus put her in danger from her own family. Plus, Todd explains what American Christians can actually do to help persecuted believers. Get your copy of "When Faith is Forbidden" COMPLETELY FREE: https://www.VOM.org/larry