Townhall Video

Socialism Offers 'Liberation,' but It's Really About Control

Americans For Prosperity's Kent Strang recently joined Mike Gallagher to discuss the lie that Americans can achieve liberation, more freedom, and a lower cost of living by embracing socialism. The reality is quite the opposite. Socialism leads to more government, more regulations, and more control. To learn more about how you can get into the ring and fight back against socialism, visit FightSocialism.com.