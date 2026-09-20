PJ Media Video

TWOCH Full VOD Episode 09192026

As the U.S. House adjourned until after the Midterms on November 3rd, Speaker MIKE JOHNSON calls this session “the most productive since at least 1949” having passed over 900 bills. Texas Congressman MICHAEL McCAUL—Chairman Emeritus of the House Foreign Affairs Committee—joins us to highlight passage of the Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act which allows President DONALD J. TRUMP to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five purchasers of Russian oil or natural gas. AS the debate over Federal Reserve interest hikes rages on, conservative economist DAVID BAHNSEN warns that even proposing $5,000 checks to every American could “give a permission slip to the Left to start handing out money to its favored groups.” TIM RICE of The Daily Wire recaps the controversy over AI and what pathway could lead to common ground and guardrails for that exploding technology. And TONY PERKINS applauds U.S. Senator JOSH HAWLEY’s just-issued Declaration for Life, noting that Life itself is the most foundational of the unalienable rights granted Americans in the Declaration of Independence. All this—and more—coming up on our latest edition of THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL with Tony Perkins, sponsored by AARP.