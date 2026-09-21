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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green Follow @VodkaPundit
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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Like Kruiser, I enjoy spending the weekend in a 48-hour news coma.

But then Glenn Reynolds was on travel and asked Ed Driscoll and me if we could step up our weekend posting on Instapundit. Sure, no problem — happy to.

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So I woke up on Monday knowing exactly what's going on already, and no good can come from that.

Except possibly for a little Five O'Clock Somewhere day-drinking.

Who's with me?

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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