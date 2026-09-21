MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Like Kruiser, I enjoy spending the weekend in a 48-hour news coma.

But then Glenn Reynolds was on travel and asked Ed Driscoll and me if we could step up our weekend posting on Instapundit. Sure, no problem — happy to.

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So I woke up on Monday knowing exactly what's going on already, and no good can come from that.

Except possibly for a little Five O'Clock Somewhere day-drinking.

Who's with me?

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

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