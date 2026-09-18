4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, and Special Mystery Guest

It's official: I suck.

While I'm pretty confident Kruiser and I talked about who today's special guest is, I can neither remember nor find the chat.

So I'm just going to spend the next several hours telling myself that it's 1978, we're all on the Love Boat, and that this week's special guest is Charo.

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Everybody loves Charo.

See you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

UPDATE: I'm reliably informed that this week's guest is actually Kevin Downey Jr. Which is fine, I suppose. But it's a shame about Charo.

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