Democrats and the Power of Delusion

The Era of Trump might be over before it begins. The Democrats have regrouped, rethought their branding and their strategy, and have an all-new set of forward-looking policy proposals -- and the unity needed to act as an effective counterweight to the GOP on Capitol Hill and beyond.

Ha-ha. Just kidding. Actually, they have their ostrich heads stuck in the sand while running around like chickens with their heads cut off and...

...oops, I thought I had one more avian-cranial reference to tack on there, but no.

So instead, let us ask today's important question: Are you prepared for the goatiest of rodeos?

To see what I mean, come with me now as I take you to the latest report from The Hill's Niall Stanage. The headline says, "Dems grapple with lessons from Clinton disaster," but the story is that the Democrats' grip on "WTF just happened?" is as firm as an overcooked noodle looking at naked pictures of their failed presidential candidate.

Read:

Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump is an unmitigated disaster for Democrats, who want to ensure nothing like it happens again. But Clinton’s popular-vote lead over Trump is so large that it complicates the question of how to recalibrate for future elections. Clinton led Trump by almost 3 million votes as of Sunday, according to a Cook Political Report tracker, with some final results still to be tabulated. More than 128 million votes were cast for the two main candidates nationwide, and Trump emerged as the victor by winning three Rust Belt states by margins of roughly 11,000 (Michigan), 23,000 (Wisconsin) and 44,000 (Pennsylvania). Joe Trippi, a Democratic strategist who managed former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential bid, pointed out that, amid all the Democratic remorse and recrimination following the election, very small differences in those three states would have led to Republicans questioning their future, not Democrats. Trippi also saw a danger for the party, in that virtually any explanation for why Clinton lost is plausible, given the narrowness of the margin. “Everybody can point to something that went wrong — and they’re right,” he said. “It makes it impossible to know what the party really needs to do.

Two things are remarkable about this story. Three, if you include the part where Joe Trippi has it almost exactly right.

The first is how hard Democrats cling to the popular vote story, while also nodding their heads when Rep. Keith Ellison says, "Democrats win when we harness the power of everyday people and fight for the issues they care about." Sorry, Dems -- but you only get to choose one. Either your party failed to address the issues people care about, or you did address them but got cheated out of the White House by that tricksy Electoral College.

But watch now as they try to have it both ways.

The sad fact is that California voters are alone responsible for Clinton's "win" in the popular vote. The latest tally shows Clinton up by about 2.8 or so million votes. She's won California by nearly 4.3 million votes. So, take away California and the rest of the country starts to look like... well, it looks like the rest of the country. California is weird, but if that's what the Democrats want to elect a president of, then the only thing you can really say to them is, "Congrats, you already have Jerry Brown."