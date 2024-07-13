What Democrats Are Doing to Biden Is a 'Coup'

There is ample evidence that Watergate was a coup to topple one of the most popular presidents of the last 100 years, Richard Nixon. Another generation of left-wing deep-state actors tried to do the same to Donald Trump. And now some political observers believe the Democrats are at it again. What they're doing to topple a sitting president, Joe Biden is a "coup."

While chewing over that extraordinary opening paragraph, don't think for one minute that the United States is above these third-world tactics. Anyone who watched what happened to Donald Trump during his presidency and what Democrat Party actors continue to orchestrate against him — looking at you Marc Elias and George & Alex Soros — knows that this was an attempted coup that now takes the form of election-rigging.

The Democrats' attempts to oust Joe Biden are being openly discussed as a coup.

"538 still has Biden as the favorite to win reelection," writes Silicon Valley venture capitalist and Trump supporter David Sacks. "Yet a cabal of party operatives plot to remove him because he can't win. This is a coup against the president," the All In Podcast co-host wrote on X.

538 still has Biden as the favorite to win reelection. Yet a cabal of party operatives plot to remove him on the grounds that he can’t win. This is a coup against the president. https://t.co/noxeuW4Vx0 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 12, 2024

Nate Silver isn't with 538 anymore, but the site still carries weight with some political watchers.

Sacks continues to make the case in the unlikely event there are any doubters still among the body politic.

"If you think this is overstatement," he continued, quoting from an Axios story, "very-connected Democrats, mostly veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting hourly to get him to withdraw quickly."

If you think this is overstatement, Axios reports: “very-connected Democrats, mostly veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting hourly to get him to withdraw quickly. They're commissioning polls, lobbying former presidents, back-channeling Democratic leaders,… — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 13, 2024

He linked to the Axios story on X.

Watergate is instructive here. I've spoken to multiple people on my Adult in the Room Podcast over the last couple of years who have written deeply on the Watergate scandal. We've discussed the lawfare involved in "getting" Nixon at the hands of Democrat actors. There was the CIA and FBI involvement in the operation. The CIA had a spy in the West Wing. The Joint Chiefs deployed an asset who spied on Nixon's National Security Adviser and cabinet members. John Dean, still a darling of the left, was the "cancer on the presidency."

The coverage of Watergate changed journalism for the worse. The lies of omission and commission were legion, according to a former federal prosecutor and Deep Throat's attorney, who did a forensic breakdown of the Washington Post's coverage in multiple books, one of which he called "Post Gate."

Newsmax Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen's book "The Strong Man: John Mitchell and the Secrets of Watergate" about Nixon's Attorney General does some serious myth-busting on all things Watergate. Watergate still matters because it changed how American political life works and how it is viewed. We have been lied to about it for two generations.

Some changes that resulted from the scandal redounded in favor of a more transparent political system, such as the Church Committee outing CIA outrages, and for the Freedom of Information Act, but are bound in a web of lies and lore that an incurious media dare not reveal. St. Bob Woodward might get harmed in the process. Can't have that.

So let's be honest about what's going on here.

I think Joe Biden is a radical bad actor who is now so physically and mentally compromised that he can't be president. There's a remedy for that, but the Democrats voted against efforts to impeach him and wouldn't dream of triggering the 25th Amendment because they can't get it done fast enough to salvage the election. Let us recall their willingness to pull that trigger on Trump for his mean tweets and political differences of opinion.

Some of the same media who hounded Ronald Reagan for his forgetful episodes or daytime nap-taking — why, hello, Andrea Mitchell — are now shocked, shocked at what has befallen Dementia Joe. They've been perfectly sanguine about Biden's overspending and economy-crashing moves. They've indulged his lie-fests because they're on the same team. They're "friends" as Jill Biden recently explained to a baying media.

But let's not mistake what the Democrats are doing now for anything other than what it is. They want to pull a norm-breaking switcheroo because there are many indications that Joe may lose. That's it. They lose power if Joe loses. So they have come up with all kinds of ideas on how to get Joe out before the election. He has become expendable. So they're pulling a coup.

What else would you call it? Put your thoughts in the comments.

