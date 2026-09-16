AI Regulation: If Bill Gates Is for It, I’m Against It. But Is It That Simple?

If you’re confused by the latest tidal wave of stories about the need to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), just know that it’s all by design, and it will get worse. The left is following a familiar playbook, creating confusion and chaos that eventually gets so out of control that you will predictably have people throwing their hands up in the air and turning to the government to fix things — just as planned.

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The ready-made solution when that time comes will be increased regulation of AI, along with mountains of fines and costs that create a barrier for newcomers to get into the space. This will serve to suppress competition from start-ups while effectively giving Big AI an assist from the government and its friends in the Democrat Party, with a few Republicans thrown in for good measure.

Strategically, increased regulation will help protect market share for those big AI companies, which at the moment include Anthropic’s Claude, Open AI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, X’s Grok, Perplexity, and a few others, and don’t count out Meta or Apple.

The consequences for this concerted and orchestrated push to take control over the AI space will be less innovation, a more energized China, increased risk to American competitiveness and national security, and, closer to home, some major infringement on First Amendment rights and more monolithic control over what’s accepted truth and what is not. When you have only a handful of companies with this much power, the death of free speech is on the horizon.

That said, something does need to be done to provide “guardrails” so that AI doesn’t do what the doomsayers say it will do, which they allege will wipe out life as we know it.

At a time like this, people like you and I need to rely on leaders and experts. The question is, which ones?

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything from a public arena standpoint, it’s that since we don’t have access to all the information we need and deserve, we are left to base our own positions on these sorts of matters on the people we trust most. On the flip side, if Bill Gates is for it, I’m against it.

In August, Gates published a blog post where he called on technology leaders, politicians, and leaders in government to come up with new policies to protect jobs and the people who do them, and to tax companies based on how they use AI.

If this sounds a lot like the “climate change” template, it is. If you bought into that scam long enough, you'd have to conclude that the key to saving the planet is more regulation and higher taxation. Same thing here. The key to saving society from the dangers of AI is more regulation and higher taxation, at least according to Gates.

Semafor talked to Gates about this. He told the site that he has “fears about letting AI continue unchecked.” He worries that it will be society that turns against AI and it won’t be able to live up to its potential to improve humanity… because we all know how much Gates cares about people.

“What is the backlash going to be as these jobs go away?” he posed to Semafor. “It’ll make the data center thing look like nothing.”

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Gates is not a lone wolf (operative word being “wolf”) in sounding the alarm from the big tech chieftains.

Bill Gates Calls for an ‘International Organization’ to Regulate AI



“It's not the role of the industry to self-regulate or understand the whole-of-society impact that comes out of AI … The depth of understanding of AI … is too low in every entity, including the government.” pic.twitter.com/y85BgPDDJ6 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 15, 2026

The New York Post reported that “OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly told staffers he’s amenable to slowing the development of AI agents as a flurry of insiders have been sounding the alarm over safety risks — including the possibility of human extinction.”

The Post wrote that Altman was willing to pace the growth of his firm with this in mind.

Throwing gasoline on an already hot fear-mongering fire, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei added his thoughts in a blog post titled “We Must Pace the Frontier.” In it, he advocated for a slowdown in the development of AI to avoid the risks associated with its power falling into the wrong hands. But that just scratches the surface. His blog post is not a quick or easy read, but in fairness, it’s a well-reasoned and necessary read. The only thing to keep in mind if you do work your way through it: don’t forget to ask yourself, “What’s he really trying to accomplish here?” Or, “What’s in it for him?”

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Altruism is not a good place to start when doing such analysis. When I read the post, the overuse of the word “democracy” was a red flag for me. When I see a big tech exec talk this much about how his solution will protect democracy, I start to wonder if his end game is to co-opt democracy for his own ends. But that’s just me. I can’t read his mind or really know what he’s up to.

And so, I go back to: who agrees with him and Gates? Who is on team regulation?

You won’t be surprised that the following have joined the chorus, calling for government playing an increased role in AI: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Ca.), Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrats’ candidate for Senate in Michigan, and a slew of others.

The company you keep, right?

At this point, this story is in its infancy. Expect to see new and sometimes major developments on a weekly basis as the rush to regulate takes hold and spreads like a fever in Washington, D.C.

Just as those big tech execs advocate slowing the pace of AI’s build-out, it’s also a good idea not to be too hasty in giving the government too big a role in how AI is permitted to take shape in society. The left likely sees government control over AI as a backdoor way to dictate how the world sees reality. Narratives on climate change, abortion, public health, viruses, treatments, immigration, and even gender confusion will all be settled by algorithms that meet the left's criteria. The left wants to put its finger on the AI “truth” button. Do you really want that?

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My take is, let's look at everything, but take our time. Once we put the government in the driver's seat, there's no turning back.

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