Liberal U.S. Soccer Fans and Their Fake Patriotism

A few years back, we went to a July Fourth picnic hosted by some very liberal friends of ours. We were surrounded by mostly classical liberal friends (not extreme leftists) and acquaintances and had a great time. No one talked politics, and everyone was decked out in their red, white, and blue.

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You might wonder what I mean by distinguishing between a liberal friend and an extreme leftist. Where I’ve lived, blue dog Democrats dominate. These are people who’ve never seen the inconsistencies and double standards in their political thinking. The Catholic ones are largely anti-abortion, yet they consistently vote for pro-abortion candidates. They want gangbangers locked up, but they consistently vote for soft-on-crime politicians. Leftists, on the other hand, we all know, are radical to the extreme and proud of it. And they’ve taken over the Democrat party in this state. So, my classical liberal friends go along and want to believe the people they’re voting for aren’t as radical as they seem.

It never fails, though, and sooner or later, they feel the negative consequences of their politics in the form of higher crime and higher taxes, and they never make the connection between their own votes and the Democrats' destruction of society. This is because they don’t want to. It’s cognitive dissonance at play.

On the day of that July Fourth picnic, if you had a drone and taken a bird’s-eye view of the gathering, you’d have come away with the impression that this was a patriotic event, but it wasn’t. I know these people, and their motivations for the fashion of the day, the color-coordinated tablecloths and decorations, had less to do with patriotism and more to do with using a theme to entertain.

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To presume these people are patriotic based on a July Fourth picnic would be to assume that if the same people had a Halloween party, they are all Satanists. Neither would be true.

What brought this home to me was when I told one of our hosts that day, as a compliment to her decorating, that anytime I see the U.S. flag, it just makes me feel good. Reflexively, she rolled her eyes. Message sent, message received. Remember, Tim, libs are not patriotic.

Which brings me to the United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) and its mounting fan base as it competes in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on U.S. soil. Americans and soccer fans from around the world are packing U.S. stadiums, cheering for their favorite teams.

If you’re into soccer, which I’m not, this is the most beautiful thing. Though I do like the fact that America seems to be shining throughout the whole experience. Our editor, Chris Queen, wrote a fun piece about how the world’s soccer fans are loving some of the things we take for granted here in the good ole USA.

The American soccer fans fall into two groups: the first are avid soccer fans who know the game, and the second are bandwagon fans who jump on whatever is the latest, most trending fad. They don’t know a thing about soccer, but they like the jerseys and know how to drink and cheer at the pub with the best of them. Culturally, it's widely understood that American soccer fans lean left as a group.

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These are the people filling seats for the American soccer team at its matches. And so, when they cheer, they’re not cheering for their country; they’re cheering for the team on the field. If the team’s sponsor were Amazon and not the USA, the same fans would be singing an anthem to Jeff Bezos.

The loudest I’ve ever heard the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/hmGa1HWcsW — World Cup Culture (@PabloDanielWC) June 19, 2026

For those of us who are patriots 24/7, 365 days a year, it’s important to note that there is a massive difference between what you think you’re seeing when you see that flag unfurled at the stadium and what libs see.

Related: Why I Stand for the American Flag

These same flag-waving soccer fans inside stadiums go home to porches with Pride flags hanging most of the year. These same National Anthem-singing liberals at World Cup soccer matches cheered Colin Kaepernick on for refusing to stand for that same anthem.

Do not confuse American soccer fans' exuberance for the U.S. men’s soccer team as a resurgence of patriotism in all corners. That “patriotism” on the left will fade before the stadiums take down all the World Cup banners after the last games.

Leftists hate America. They’re showing it by trying to destroy the country’s celebration of its 250th birthday.

A literal pro-algae protest in DC today



You can't make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/6b5v5a0ayL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2026

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Exclusive! RAW VIDEO. Man arrested for vandalizing Lincoln Reflecting Pool. He grabbed the hose that female National Park Service workers were using to clear the algae. Police and National Guard responded. Watch pic.twitter.com/oMIXFqKwEs — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 19, 2026

JUST IN: Martina McBride announces she will NOT perform at the Trump Freedom 250 event, saying she was misled — echoing claims made by several other artists who were listed as participants. pic.twitter.com/LgSLrtV3sI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 29, 2026

These are the true leftists. Sure, they’ll wave the American flag if it’s for a soccer team, but they won’t be caught waving it at a NASCAR event, a Memorial Day service at a cemetery, or day-to-day from their own front porches. Don’t fall for the hype this summer. The libs don’t like the flag, and they’re not taking it back. Their “patriotism” is fake.

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