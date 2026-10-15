France May Be Forced to Call Out the Army to Deal With 'Barbarians'

Philippe de Villiers, a member of the European Parliament, issued a statement saying, “To the French police officers I say: you are the last bulwark. If you give way, it will be great disorder. It will be the victory of the barbarians. Be proud of your uniform.”

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Villiers may have been referring to a chilling statement by the French police union. “If one of ours falls, we will drop everything, we will let everything burn,” is the warning.

The French riots are continuing. They aren't getting larger, but they're not getting any smaller. And they're spreading. More than 750 officers and gendarmes have been injured by stones, firecrackers, and Molotov cocktails. What's worse is that the barbarians are beginning to target police stations.

"In Bordeaux, the barbarians blocked the entrance to the Capucins police station and set it on fire to stop the officers from coming out," reports the Middle East Forum (MEF).

The barbarians also set fires at police stations in Cannes, in Cavaillon, in Le Havre, in Nîmes, and in Roubaix. Two off-duty police officers in Marseille were dragged out of their car, and only the intervention of less unruly rioters prevented the mob from lynching them.

The police in Limoges were attacked with Molotov cocktails after being lured into one of the Muslim "no-go" zones.

Pierre Brochand, head of the Directorate-General for External Security, the French CIA, said, "In these enclave counter-societies, a low-intensity guerrilla war is spreading against what remains of the national state and, more generally, of French influence (firefighters, doctors, teachers, referees)," Brochand said. "A pessimist would even note the return, in a lesser form, of the colonial insurrections: police stations as forts, checkpoints, mutual ‘raids and withdrawals,’ cellar-sanctuaries, day/night contrast, the struggle for the ‘conquest of hearts.’"

"At this moment there is nothing more important in Europe than what is happening in France," writes MEF's Giulio Meotti.

Indeed, France is teetering on the edge of insurrection and rebellion. Clémence Guetté, vice-president of the French Parliament and leader of the insurrectionary left, announced: “We will sweep away the old world.”

From top to bottom, this is a radical left/Muslim operation — the "red/green alliance" — where the students are props and the gimlet-eyed revolutionaries push the kids forward on the battle line to make sure they bear the brunt of the police response.

In the midst of the smoke, fire, and carnage, look at who made a celebrity appearance.

Greta Thunberg laughs hysterically as French migrant students dance for her amid the ongoing riots in France. The ‘Free Palestine’ activist has joined student protesters in Saint-Denis, France amid the riots which have left over 100 school staff and teachers injured. https://t.co/U1qRiDqK2v — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 14, 2026

Thunberg only added to the surreal surrender of French civilization to the barbarians.

That is exactly what is happening. There are few voices like Villiers pointing out the existential threat the barbarians pose. Most of the French establishment is too cowed to side with the police. And most are buying into the fiction that the riots are just a bunch of rowdy students with legitimate gripes.

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The Times:

The protests are shaping the French presidential election campaign, and appear to be helping populists on both sides of the political spectrum. Marine Le Pen, the candidate for the hard right National Rally, has maintained a significant lead in the polls, amid surveys showing that while a majority of voters back calls for increased school funding, an even bigger majority disapprove of the violence that has marked the demonstrations. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, of the radical left France Unbowed party, which has supported the movement, is also emerging as a beneficiary. Polls suggest that he is on course to reach a second-round run-off against Le Pen. His party was quick to back the pupils when protests began outside a school in the Paris suburb of Créteil last month. Two of its MPs filmed the blockade and posted the video on TikTok. Other leading party figures have joined sixth formers on the barricades elsewhere.

Mélenchon is riding the tiger, hoping the unrest will turn the voters to him to placate the rioters and save France. Mélenchon would throw his mother under the bus if he thought it would bring him the presidency. He has no clue of the powers he is playing with. A radical left/Islamic alliance is the worst of all worlds and would discard Mélenchon the moment they gain any power.

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Would the U.S. establishment fight very hard to save the country from the socialists? I'm beginning to wonder.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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