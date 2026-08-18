New York Socialist Lawmaker Claims That Poor People Have a 'Biological Need' to Steal

New York Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher must have taken a highly advanced biology course compared to the one that I took in high school. The curriculum Gallagher took included the genetic makeup of thieves, which clearly showed her that thieves have "a biological need" to steal.

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"We are choosing to protect billion-dollar companies, like CVS and Walgreens, over the people who are struggling to get by," Gallagher reportedly said. "So I would say that the true crime is that there is such incredible wealth disparity in this city that there are people who can be thrown in jail simply for having a biological need."

"Most of what we saw were crimes of poverty—people who are stealing things like toothpaste, people who were stealing things like, you know, soap. And that means if you're stealing those things, you need them," said Gallagher, according to The Daily Wire.

Sure. And boosting electronics fills that well-known need to hear hip-hop with magnificent clarity, and stealing a $600 jacket fulfills that aching need to make a fashion statement.

Who knew that these "needs" were biological and thus part of the genetic makeup of poor people?

I'm not sure who should be most insulted. Saying that poor people are genetically predisposed to steal suggests they just can't help themselves, that stealing is intrinsic to their nature. Are they poor because of genetics? That's a truly fascist formulation that Hitler would have been proud of.

It's actually more insulting to us, the regular, normal, everyday, God-Bless-America Americans who follow the rules, obey the law, and are told by this socialist lickspittle that we're at a genetic disadvantage and are chumps because we lack the "need" to steal.

Former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told Fox News Digital. "It should matter when prosecutors decide how to handle a case. But poverty is not a permission slip to steal."

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"Suggesting that someone who steals toothpaste for the first time is automatically being thrown in jail creates a false picture of how the system actually works. Prosecution does not have to mean incarceration," Aronberg said. "There are diversion programs, treatment, conditional dispositions and other ways to impose accountability without ruining someone's life."

Gallagher is part of an effort by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to get the New York City cops to ease off on arresting people for "quality of life" crimes. It's the exact antithesis of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's 1990s "broken windows" program, which even critics acknowledge brought crime down dramatically (just not the way they wanted, i.e., coddling criminals).

Between 1990 and 1999, total crime in New York City dropped significantly across all major categories: Homicides were down 73% (falling from 2,245 in 1990 to 667 in 1999). Violent Crime (overall) was down 56% (compared to a 28% drop nationally). Robbery was down 67%. Burglary was down 66%. Property Crime was down 65% (compared to a 26% drop nationally).

Other factors also helped bring the crime rate down, including a 35% expansion of the police force and modernized police methods. Now the socialists want to undo that progress.

"Mayor Mamdani was elected on a promise of making New York a livable city for all-ending the criminalization of poverty, mental health, substance use and homelessness," Sami Feliz with Freedom Agenda said.

ABC7:

Advocates believe shoplifting or bringing bags of trash onto the trains or sleeping in the subway should not be criminally prosecuted. Neither should graffiti vandalism and public urination or even fare evasion. Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce disagrees, especially for repeat offenders. "Really, you have to go make those arrests. Otherwise, you'd have chaos on the street," Boyce said. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch made her priorities clear when she was first appointed to lead the department under Mayor Eric Adams. "The mission is to keep you safe, to make you feel safe and to improve your quality of life," Tisch said. Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett asked Mayor Mamdani whether he supported the commissioner's approach. "Are you confident that she is executing your vision for policing in New York City?" Burkett asked. "Yes, I would not have someone serving our city if I was not confident in what they were doing," Mamdani replied.

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Pressure will be put on Mamdani by his socialist comrades like Gallagher, and the arrests will drop dramatically. And when crime skyrockets, the DSA will claim it's because of the "system" oppressing poor people.

You voted for this, Gotham. Now live with the consequences.

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