It's the Good Ole' Summertime in Chicago and the Bodies Are Stacking Up

As the calendar flips over to June, the weather in the city of Chicago warms up. Once again, young lovers are walking along the lakefront or strolling through the ethnic neighborhoods that make Chicago such a vibrant and exciting city.

This year, those young lovers may wish to wear bullet-proof vests while promenading through some neighborhoods. With the rise in temperature comes a rise in the number of dead bodies littering Chicago’s streets, and emergency rooms are once again swamped with the casualties.

Washington Examiner:

On Saturday night, a man opened fire into a crowd gathered for a vigil, injuring seven and killing one. Earlier that day, in broad daylight, a 70-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed. Two 16-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were among the victims of the weekend’s violence. A 24-year-old was shot multiple times and killed while sitting in his car. As expected, most victims are young people in their teens, 20s, and 30s. Also, as expected, there are no indications that any arrests have been made.

The butcher’s bill this past weekend in Chicago was 52 people shot and 10 killed. It’s been a lot worse. Chicago was named “Murder Capital of the U.S.” for 2022.

But getting beyond the mind-numbing numbers of dead and wounded is easy when not one single national news outlet carried the hell that Chicago’s citizens are forced to deal with every day.

Also, Chicago’s brand new Mayor, Brandon Johnson, appeared to be too busy to either deal with the violence or even comment on it. Johnson had bigger political fish to fry, attending all sorts of Pride events in order to acknowledge the support of an important constituency.

But what about black groups like the NAACP or, better yet, Black Lives Matter?

Likewise, it is not surprising, yet thoroughly discouraging, that national advocacy groups such as the NAACP haven’t acknowledged the violence despite its vastly disproportionate effect on black residents. To be specific, out of 682 murder victims in Chicago over the past 12 months, 489 have been black. No other racial group has more than 62 victims. Nonetheless, NAACP has decided to spend time attacking Florida.

Incredibly, BLM still touts its “defund the police” campaign on the Chicago Chapter’s website.

Another group whose silence has been nothing short of a disgrace is BLM Chicago. One should understand that the national BLM organization does not need to comment on every happening in every city. However, that a local chapter of BLM seems utterly unconcerned that almost exclusively black people are being killed every week in its own city is bizarre. The group’s pinned tweet continues to advocate defunding Chicago police. Just a few days ago, it approvingly retweeted a picture of rioters burning down a building, and over the past few weeks, it has been promoting anti-police protests along with — I have no idea why — anti-Israel protests.

If black dead bodies can’t be used as a platform for BLM speakers to excoriate white society, what good are they?

The good little white liberals who supported Brandon Johnson and the black business people who continue to back the NAACP and BLM need to take a second look at what they’re promoting and who they’re supporting.