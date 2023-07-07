The CDC Gives Advice for Men Who Want to 'Breastfeed'

Humanity is doomed. I’m sorry to say it, but I’m not sure if there’s anything else one can conclude. Individuals and once-reputable organizations are going to absurd lengths to perpetuate the myths that people can be born in the “wrong body” and that plastic surgery and drug injections can actually change one’s sex.

Those who perpetuated this nonsense were once limited to the fringes of society; now, it’s become mainstream. Even though polls show a large majority of Americans reject radical left-wing gender ideology, health organizations and even our government have been bullied into endorsing it lock, stock, and barrel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did itself no favors during the COVID pandemic, having endorsed universal masking and vaccines for children. Now it has managed to beclown itself once again by giving advice to biological men on how to “breastfeed.”

Of course, it’s no longer to be called “breastfeeding” because that’s not inclusive enough. Now, they’re calling it “chestfeeding.” We can’t risk offending those who don’t have breasts (also known as men) who think they can defy nature and successfully feed a newborn child mother’s milk.

Related: What’s Wrong With Casting ‘Trans Women’ for Hollywood Roles?

“The CDC advice isn’t just for biological women who have removed their breasts but still want to nurse babies, it’s also for biological men, who through the magic of plastic surgery also have breasts and would now like to use these breasts to feed babies,” reports Karol Markowitz at the New York Post. “As that’s biologically impossible, the CDC suggests getting help with ‘maximizing milk production, supplementing with pasteurized donor human milk or formula, medication to induce lactation.’”

Why? Because according to the CDC, “an individual does not need to have given birth to breastfeed or chestfeed.” How? By taking hormone drugs that produce the side effect of male lactation. Even if you can get past how creepy that is, as Markowitz notes, the drug used to induce lactation can have negative side effects on a baby’s heart. So, yeah, men who want to go to the extreme of pretending to be women can, quite literally, hurt a child. And, frankly, this is all uncharted territory, and there is no way to predict the long-term damage this extreme trans cosplaying fetish will cause.

The COVID pandemic proved just how much politics has infected our nation’s health organizations. Transgender ideology just proves that these organizations are beyond fixing.