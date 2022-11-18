WATCH: Chuck Schumer Confirmed a 'Far-Right Conspiracy Theory' This Week

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a big push in favor of “a path to citizenship” for the at least 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States—”or however many” there are.

Schumer believes that such a move is necessary because the U.S. population is “not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to,” and a path to citizenship would address the current labor shortage.

“Now, more than ever, we’re short of workers. We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a good future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the Dreamers, and all of them, ‘cause our ultimate goal is to help the Dreamers get a path to citizenship for all 11 million, or however many undocumented that are here, and we will be pursuing that in the next Senate, in the Senate, the comprehensive immigration reform,” Schumer said.

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because "we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to." Schumer then calls for amnesty for "all 11 million or however many" illegal immigrants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMaEbw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

Now, let’s put aside the fact that Schumer grossly underestimated the number of illegal immigrants in the United States—the true number is closer to 46 million, if not higher, according to the Center for Immigration Studies—and the irony that the top Senate Democrat of the pro-abortion party is concerned about fertility rates. Schumer’s remarks lend credence to the theory that immigrants are being systematically brought into the country to replace native-born Americans.

One prominent example of this being called out comes from Tucker Carlson, who, in September 2021, blasted Joe Biden’s border policy, pointing out that it aims to “change the racial mix of the country.”

“In political terms, this policy is called the ‘great replacement,’ the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries,” Carlson explained.

Anyone who suggests that Democrats are seeking to change the demographic of the electorate to advance their political agenda is labeled a bigot and a far-right conspiracy theorist, yet Chuck Schumer literally admitted to it this week.