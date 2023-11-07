N.J. School District, Sex-Ed Group Pass Out Kits Featuring 'Tucking' Underwear, Chest Binders

Over the course of the last several years, parents all over the nation have begun engaging in a battle with local school districts that have fully embraced the progressive worldview. This, of course, has led to kids being taught sexual identity topics that are way too inappropriate for their age group. We're talking kindergarten-age in some cases.

Imagine the level of confusion it causes a child to hear that boys can be girls and vice versa. Kids are also taught about puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and other procedures that can permanently alter their lives forever. Schools are actually helping kids transition to the opposite sex without the consent or knowledge of their parents. It's a wild time to have kids; that much is for sure.

A new report from the Daily Wire has discovered that a school district in New Jersey is currently partnering with a sex-education group that is offering to give schools "gender-affirming" kits that include "tucking underwear" and chest binders. They also contain devices designed to enable girls to pee while standing up. Just when I think there's no way the world can be any nuttier, the left finds a way to say, "Hold my beer."

Check out further details on this weirdness:

New documents and videos obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE) and first shared with The Daily Wire, show evidence of the Princeton Public School (PPS) district’s partnership with HiTOPS, a leftist sex education nonprofit. The partnership, which the district has previously said it would reconsider, was first revealed by Project Veritas back in September. HiTOPS, based in Princeton, describes itself as an organization dedicated to “inclusive and youth-informed sex education and LGBTQ+ support for young people throughout New Jersey.” Correspondence obtained by PDE show HiTOPS sending lesson plans and promotional flyers to PPS. One of the flyers sent to PPS from HiTOPS was promoting a “gender affirming kit.” The kit included things like chest binders, “packing” tape, “tucking” underwear, “packers,” “chest forms,” and “stand to pee” devices.

“The HiTOPS Gender Affirming Kit is a groundbreaking resource designed to support transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive students while promoting inclusivity within your school community. The Kit is a comprehensive package that equips administrators, teachers, school counselors, and nurses with the knowledge and tools they need to empower students on their gender journey,” the flyer read.

Included in one of the teacher manuals that was sent to PPS for sixth-through-eighth-grade students was some encouragement for educators to inform students that a baby's gender is decided at birth, along with clarification explaining that what they are said to be at birth might not be what they self-identify as later in life.

And that's not all. Teachers are also being told they need to instruct students to "affirm" all of the different gender identities that exist, which, of course, are all made up, and that they need to use a person's preferred pronouns. Let me off the ride.

The Daily Wire engaged directly with the PPS, asking it to detail how much of the material being provided was being used in classrooms in schools located in the district.

“These trainings are a child safe-guarding nightmare — not only do they tell teachers to ask for the gender pronouns of every student, but they also instruct teachers to ask students how they want to be referred to in front of their parents. It is an explicit invitation to keep secrets from parents,” Erika Sanzi, director of outreach at PDE, remarked in a statement provided to the outlet.

“The lessons also teach children that sex is assigned at birth and that even though some people claim there are only two genders, there are actually many genders. 6th graders are expected to name three sexual orientations and three gender identities — can they name three former presidents or three countries in Africa? This is cult-like content, and it has no place in a school,” Sanzi continued.

The packets that were sent to PPS were also full of recommendations for other resources for the purpose of brainwashing young people, such as a book crafted for little kids that talks about how there are way more than two genders to choose from. Oh boy.

The superintendent of PPS, Carol Kelly, stated that the reason the district signed up for a partnership with HiTOPS was to comply with LGBT inclusion and diversity laws now in effect in the state.