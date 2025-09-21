Tom Homan’s Immigration Logic Won Over Bill Maher’s Liberal Audience

Leftist comedian Bill Maher tried to trap Border Czar Tom Homan this weekend with the standard liberal fantasy: just give amnesty to the millions of illegal immigrants already in the country. Homan shredded that argument piece by piece. His reasoning was so airtight that even Maher’s leftist crowd had no choice but to applaud. It’s not every day you see progressives cheer for enforcement, but logic wins when it’s delivered that well.

Maher asked Homan why the agency couldn’t just go easier on those in the country illegally.

Homan didn’t mince words: “What I’m saying is, that’s why you have to show there’s consequences. Because if you send a message there’s no consequences, and you want to reward illegal behavior, that’s not going to stop.”

Maher then responded with the left’s favorite talking point about the immigration raids. “But what we also see is people being just taken away who are just regular-day workers," he said. "The waitress who worked for 14 years at some coffee shop. And everybody’s like, ’Oh, you know what? We voted to get rid of the bad people, you know, the people you were just talking about, but not Carol. What’s going on there?’ Don’t you think it’s been a little heavy-handed? Don’t you think you’ve picked up a bunch of people who shouldn’t be picked up at all? It doesn’t seem like it was done with a scalpel.”

Homan responded firmly, laying out the agency’s priorities and the broader impact on the immigration system. “What I think about every day is, again, we prioritize the worst first, and the numbers show we do it. What I’ve said from day one, if you’re in the country illegally, you’re not off the table. You know why? Because there are millions of people standing in line, taking their tests, doing the background investigations, paying their fees to be part of the greatest nation on earth. If you want to be a part of greatest nation, there’s a right way and wrong way to do it. If like it or not, the ones who are here illegally cheated the system.”

Homan went on to explain how illegal immigration affects those following the law: “They moved themselves to the front of the line and they’ve overwhelmed the immigration court system back nine, ten years, which means the people who are really trying to come here the right way are sitting in the back of the bus, right? It’s just like—but people don’t talk about these 10 million, 10.5 million who came to the border under Biden. Well, they’re asylum seekers. What people don’t understand, if you look at immigration court data over the last 10 years, nearly nine out of 10 of them will get an order of removal because they don’t qualify for support asylum. They’re not escaping fear and persecution from their home government because of race, religion, and political affiliation. They’re coming here for a better life and I get that. But while they’re clogging up the system and cheating the system, there are literally thousands of people in this world that really are escaping fear and persecution from their home countries that are sitting in the back of the bus.”

Homan concluded with a simple reminder of the rule of law. “So there, there’s a reason we’re a nation of laws," he said. "And if people don’t like what ICE is doing, they go scream at Congress. We’re enforcing the law ’cause they enacted it.”

🚨NEW: Tom Homan tells Bill Maher why "AMNESTY" not an option to conclude interview — and crowd *APPLAUDS* him👏



HOMAN: "If you want to send a message to the whole world: 'Cross the border illegally, it's a crime, but it's okay. Have due process, get ordered removed by an… pic.twitter.com/hmCFBZpsCI — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 20, 2025

And the audience responded with applause, acknowledging the clarity and logic of Homan’s argument. I don’t know about you, but I think if Bill Maher’s audience can understand and agree with Homan’s arguments, then everyone can.

