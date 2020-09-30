Former FBI Director James Comey faces the Senate Judiciary Committee today to answer questions about his role in the Obama-Biden FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" operation targeting then-candidate Donald Trump.

“The day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane," Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement. "Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30th, without a subpoena... He will be respectfully treated, but asked hard questions. I look forward to this hearing. I think it will be important to the American people.”

Some questions Comey should be made to answer:

1. Was there sufficient cause for the FBI to open an investigation into the Trump campaign, or did they rely on hearsay and gossip to go after Hillary Clinton's political rival at the height of the presidential campaign?

2. Why wasn't the Trump campaign briefed on the specter of the Russians trying to infiltrate his campaign?

3. Why did the FBI draft a memo closing the "Crossfire Razor" investigation into Michael Flynn, only to continue the probe?

What questions do you want the Judiciary Committee to ask Comey?