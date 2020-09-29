Auto Updates Comments
  • Sep 29, 2020 9:43 PM est | Stephen Green       
"People want to get back to their lives."

Trump, no matter what you might think of his speaking style or veracity, is speaking God's Own Truth here.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:42 PM est | Stephen Green       
"He wants to open it up more."

That's Joe Biden, explaining his plan to continue crushing you beginning on January 20, 2021.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:40 PM est | Stephen Green       

If this were a drinking game, everyone would have to do two shots for "millionaires and billionaires."

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:39 PM est | Stephen Green       

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:38 PM est | Stephen Green       
"We built the greatest economy in history, we closed it down because of the China plague."

Good line.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:37 PM est | Stephen Green       

Trump's rallies are just like a BLM/antifa riot, except they're attended by better people and lots more of them.

But which one are we "debating" spreading COVID right now?

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:34 PM est | Stephen Green       

How sick are you of hearing about masks?

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:33 PM est | Stephen Green       

That's how the game is played.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:33 PM est | Stephen Green       

Joe Biden is going to provide sanitation.

I swear I'm not making this up.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:32 PM est | Stephen Green       

"Don't ever use the word smart with me... there's nothing smart about you."

Well, yes and no.

Biden is an Ayn Rand villain -- a scheming mediocrity of no particular talent other than how to game a crooked system.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:30 PM est | Stephen Green       

Oh FFS, Biden's doing the "bleach" thing.

Once again: Reagan was right about Biden being a demagogue. 

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:29 PM est | Stephen Green       

I don't get to watch much, typing and listening at the same time. Someone want to keep an eye on Biden's hand and see if there's anything weird?

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:28 PM est | Stephen Green       

From the comments: "And who kept the loved ones from saying 'good-bye',' Trump or the local democratic functionary?"

Bingo.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:27 PM est | Stephen Green       

"We're for a vaccine."

Biden out on a ledge there.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:27 PM est | Stephen Green       
  • Sep 29, 2020 9:25 PM est | Stephen Green       

Trump strong on the counterattack, especially calling Biden to account for his weak "solutions" back in Feb, March, April.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:24 PM est | Stephen Green       

Heh.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:23 PM est | Stephen Green       

Biden strong on the COVID attack.

Of course, Biden's solution is to punish the healthy, cripple the economy, and still more at-risk will die.

  • Sep 29, 2020 9:22 PM est | Stephen Green       
  • Sep 29, 2020 9:22 PM est | Stephen Green       
"Will you shut up, man? ...this is so unpresidential... this was such an unproductive segment."

Biden's getting mad. That's when he loses his stuff.

