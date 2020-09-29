If you're enjoying tonight’s drunkblog, you’ll love the old-school, in-depth features available just to VIP subscribers. You’ll get extra content — including exclusive podcasts and live video chats — from all your favorite PJ Media writers.

Drunkblog readers enjoy a onetime only, never-before-seen 35% discount by using tonight’s exclusive promo code: Basement.

Cheers, and I hope to take your questions on my next VIP live chat alongside Stephen Kruiser and Bryan Preston.

(Just one more plug tonight, I promise! It's just that I'm really excited about our VIP content, where we get to write about the things that made blogging great but without having to chase pageviews.)