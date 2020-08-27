And now, the night everyone's been waiting for: Donald Trump will officially accept his party's nomination to run for a second term as president of the United States. Daughter Ivanka will introduce her father from the South Lawn of the White House, followed by a fireworks display expected to illuminate the sky around the Washington Monument.

The mood of the Republican convention, in stark contrast to the dour, threatening tenor of the Democratic National Convention last week, has been upbeat, inspiring, and unapologetically patriotic. On last night's liveblog, I pointed out that the GOP has finally, after all these years, learned the power of storytelling, and they've used their newfound skills to paint a picture of America as the land of opportunity, where anyone, regardless of color, creed, or gender can succeed and thrive.

Previous GOP conventions, for the most part, had all the emotional allure and creativity of a Ross Perot lecture, but those days are behind us. The RNC has been chock-full of stories of courage, heartbreak, and inspiration—tales that tug at the heartstrings and do what a stack of wonky bar-graphs and charts cannot.

Tonight's theme is "Land of Greatness." The slate of speakers includes:

President Donald Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who switched parties last year

Ivanka Trump, White House advisor and daughter of the president

White House advisor Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in June

Wisconsin businesswoman Debbie Flood

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Christian leader Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for drug charges Trump commuted

Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

Want to support PJ Media so we can continue to take on the radical Left this vital election year?

Become a PJ Media VIP member today! Join HERE.

Use promo code RNC2020 for an unprecedented, limited-time 30% discount.