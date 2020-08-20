Welcome to DNC live blog night four, or as we like to say around here, "We have to do another night of this?"

We do. Merciful heavens, we do. Because this is the non-historic night that Joe Biden finally accepts the Democratic nomination for president.

Biden has never been particularly original or inspiring. He was first elected to office in 1972. Yes, he has been in political office since years before Star Wars was a thing. He has been in office since America was fighting in Vietnam. Biden has managed to be wrong on every foreign policy issue during his long career. His signature legislative accomplishment is probably the 1994 crime bill, which he now pretends he had nothing to do with, as the current Democratic Party has abandoned public safety. See: Portland, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, and New York.

Biden first ran for president in 1988. He dropped out when he got caught plagiarizing British politician Neil Kinnock. Mike Dukakis won the Dem nomination that year, rode in a tank, gave a heartless answer to a personal crime question, and lost the presidential race to George H. W. Bush.

He ran again in 2008 and lost out to Barack Obama. At least he lost to the eventual winner that time. Biden served 8 years as Obama's veep. Obama would later recall "Joe's ability to f--- things up." Obama has not donated to Biden's campaign this time.

Now Biden has run again, and the third time is the charm for capturing the Democratic nomination. He defeated the likes of Beto O'Rourke, his running mate Kamala Harris, and some other people. He accepts that nomination tonight. If the past three nights are prologue to night four, the empty-room event will feel like a funeral. It will focus on Biden's biography and bash President Trump, but will shy away from any policy specifics. Biden has surrendered those to socialist Bernie Sanders, so he'll avoid mentioning that.

So, you know, enjoy. We're here for you and with you.