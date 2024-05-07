Hochul: 'Black Kids Don't Know What the Word Computer Is.'

Lincoln Brown | 11:45 AM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

One would think that, given the massive exodus from the Empire State and the never-ending stream of crime and other difficulties in the Big Apple, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul would have grown tired of stepping on rakes by now. Or would, at least, be savvy enough to identify such rakes prior to impact. 

Apparently, not. 

This may be because, for years, the Left has successfully taken its electorate for granted. It may also be that being a powerful progressive politician means never having to say you are sorry. Or tone-deaf. 

Usually.

However, Hochul found herself issuing an apology on the heels of a gaffe that, had it come from the lips of Donald Trump, would have been heralded as the most racist quip ever uttered since the days of Nathan Bedford Forrest. The Post Millennial notes that on Monday, Hochul was speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in California. She was touting her new Empire AI initiative which, incidentally, has a price tag of $400 million. Ideally, Hochul's project will create a diverse tech workforce. But Hochul forgot that diversity begins at home, or, at least at the podium. Because this happened:

And once again, cue "The Price is Right" Fail Horn.

The comment went over as well as expected, which is often a rarity when progressives allow their Freudian slips to show. 

New York Assembly members quickly issued statements:

If ever there was a stereotypical comment from a condescending, wealthy, progressive white woman with a flag on her porch and a sign in her yard, this would be it. Once reality dawned on the governor, she quickly offered up a quasi-apology in an attempt to replace her divot:

I misspoke and I regret it. Of course, Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI. That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since Day One of my Administration.

As much as we would like to file this under, "Too Little, Too Late," the punchline is that she'll probably get away with it.

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS

