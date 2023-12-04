The Sociopathic Generation

Sunday night, another horde of young people descended on yet another victim. This time, the target was a Philadelphia falafel shop owned by Israeli Jews. Per the usual modus operandi, a mob arrived at the establishment named "Goldie" and began shouting, “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide.”

Nothing demonstrates a desire for peace like hundreds of rabid animals surrounding a falafel shop. A mob targeting businesses because they are owned by Jews? It seems to me we've seen this before.

Protestors in Philadelphia stand outside of a Jewish & Israeli owned falafel restaurant



“Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” pic.twitter.com/yF7hQwev66 — Jordan Van Glish (@thatJVG) December 3, 2023

According to the New York Post, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted in response, “Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history."

Apparently, anti-Semitism was a theme in the Keystone State this weekend.

U Penn - calls for "intifada" because apparently for these people, over 1000 dead Jews on October 7th wasn't enough.



Chairman of the Board Scott Bok must step down.

President Liz Magill must step down.



Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/hV5S4lszeC — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 4, 2023

The world, albeit perhaps too little, too late, is coming to terms with who these protestors really are. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), during a recent interview with Dana Bash, essentially minimized the rape of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists. None other than MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met her thoughts with disgust.

Even the Blessed St. Greta of the Melting Glaciers is being unmasked. Just the News notes that Thunberg is losing support in the climate movement over her pro-Palestinian stance. Thunberg has repeatedly posted photos of herself holding signs supporting Palestine and attending protests. She has also solicited donations for suspect organizations such as Medical Aid for Palestinians, which has been accused in the past of misusing funds and airing videos by David Duke, of all people.

Thunberg's organization, Fridays for Future, has a long history of anti-Israel sentiment. She also posted and then quickly deleted a photo of her and some friends holding pro-Palestine and climate signs with a blue stuffed octopus in the background. The octopus was a symbol used in Nazi propaganda to attack the Jews and accuse them of intending to dominate the world. India Today covered the story, noting that when Thunberg was called out for the post, she stated, “It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.”

For a side-by-side comparison, you can click here and judge for yourself.

Uh-huh. Sorry, Greta. You don't even get points for trying.

Let us have no more musings that these college students and their accompanying anti-Semites are misguided young people or that "from the river to the sea" or calls for intifada are not literal but figurative. Anyone letting those words dribble from their lips sympathizes with the hordes, is trying to play it straight down the middle to protect their interests, or is so gormless and feckless that for their own safety, they should not be allowed to cut their food.

These protestors, collegiate or otherwise, cannot possibly claim ignorance of the brutality of the October 7 attack. Even now, almost two months later, fresh reports continue to emerge. Yesterday, Yoni Saadon, who witnessed the attack at the Supernova Music Festival, told the UK's Times's Sunday edition:

She fell to the ground, shot in the head, and I pulled her body over me and smeared her blood on me so it would look as if I was dead too. I will never forget her face. Every night I wake to it and apologise to her, saying ‘I’m sorry’. I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her. She was screaming, ‘Stop it — already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ When they finished they were laughing and the last one shot her in the head. I kept thinking it could have been one of my daughters. Or my sister — I had bought her a ticket but last minute she couldn’t come. They had caught a young woman near a car and she was fighting back, not allowing them to strip her. They threw her to the ground and one of the terrorists took a shovel and beheaded her and her head rolled along the ground. I see that head too. (sic)

These protestors have come of age in or become accustomed to living in a bubble in which their needs are always met and their whims are always accommodated. And if those demands are not met quickly enough, a tantrum or outburst will ensure compliance. Be that as it may, they know what they are saying and what those words mean, and they don't care.

The endorphin rush from activism, superiority, and hate is too great for them to resist. And like all fascists, they couch their evil in what they believe to be heroic rhetoric. In truth, they care for no one but themselves. They are the ideological grandchildren of the Brownshirts. Given time and aided and abetted by our current justice and educational systems, they will become the ideological grandchildren of the Gestapo.