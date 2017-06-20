June 20, 2017

YOU THINK? “Journalism Standards Collapsed in the 2016 Election.” Michael Goodwin is the chief political columnist for The New York Post. Before joining the Post in 2009, he was the political columnist for The New York Daily News, where he served as executive editor and editorial page editor and led its editorial board to a Pulitzer Prize. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years at The New York Times. I’d say he knows a thing or two about a thing or two:

“To the age-old elements of who, what, when, where, and why, [New York Times editor Dean Baquet] added the reporter’s opinion. Now the floodgates were open, and virtually every so-called news article reflected a clear bias against Trump. Stories, photos, headlines, placement in the paper—all the tools that writers and editors have—were summoned to the battle. The goal was to pick the next president.”

Political coverage underscores the old saying that “politics is Hollywood for ugly people.” Working in the industry I can honestly say that there are great old-school journalists at AP, The Times, The WashPost and elsewhere. But those are people covering finance, economy, manufacturing and general assignment. The political reporters are all about being “behind-the-scenes” king (or queen) makers. Even Ben Rhodes, President Obama’s deputy national security advisor (and brother of CBS News President David Rhodes) admitted in a Kinsleyan gaffe that:

The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.

The saddest part is that most of the MSM are in complete denial, and are racing with each other to be The Official Organ of the Resistance. Racing to the bottom, that is. This will keep ending in tears.