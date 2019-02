YOU MAY NOT RECALL JOHN THOMPSON BUT DRUG DEALER RAYFUL EDMOND DOES: Thompson coached the Georgetown Hoyas to the NCAA national basketball championship in 1984. Patrick Ewing was Thompson’s star player that illustrious season.

Edmond during the same years was building the cocaine empire in the nation’s capital that eventually landed him in prison. Quin Hillyer reminds us in the Washington Examiner of the one time those two men met and why we should care 35 years later.