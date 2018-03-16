March 16, 2018

YOU CAN’T SAY THAT! YOU MUST SAY THIS: The Supreme Court this term is hearing a potential landmark First Amendment case from (where else?) California. It poses the issue of whether California law can require pregnancy centers to provide information about the availability of abortion services. The Ninth Circuit upheld the law as a reasonable information requirement.

But Villanova University law professor Michael Moreland told LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby and other journalists on a conference call hosted by the Federalist Society that such a claim “is a very tough argument for the government to prevail on. So I think the plaintiffs have, I think, good reason to be optimistic that it might even be more than 5-4.” One might wonder why such a case would ever be anything less than 9-0, but moving right along …