June 19, 2020

WHY I SIGNED “THE STATEMENT ON SOCIAL JUSTICE & THE GOSPEL:” No, I’ve not caved to the SJWs, quite the contrary. But knowing there are legions of professing Christians among Instapundit’s fine readership, many of whom are concerned about the “critical theory” turbulence currently afflicting the leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention and the wider evangelical community as well, just wanted to make my position clear. Be sure and read the whole statement, as it covers the waterfront of issues that are convulsing the whole nation.