July 16, 2018

WHY DID TRUMP TOSS THAT SERVER WRENCH INTO MUELLER’S INDICTMENT MACHINE? Journalists, Never-Trumpers and Obama partisans are going absolutely ape-you-know-what over President Donald Trump’s Helsinki questions about what happened to the Democratic National Committee’s server and those 33,000 destroyed Hillary Clinton emails. It is Trump Derangement Syndrome at its most virulent since election night 2016.

But Trump is posing the very questions his critics don’t dare ask because they fear the answers will finally and definitively explain who actually colluded with Russian interests in 2016. I won’t say the name but how much you want to bet it’s spelled C-L-I-N-T-O-N?