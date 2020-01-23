January 23, 2020

WHY ARE SO MANY STAFFERS LEAVING THESE SENATORS, REPRESENTATIVES? High turnover rates tend to get a lot of attention during election years because legislators who can’t keep good staff are often thought to be suspect.

That’s not always the case, but Democrats may want to ponder the fact that when Legistorm compiled the turnover data for 2019 and for the period 2000-2019, most of the worst are from the Donkey party, including 13 of the top 20 last year, and 12 of the top 20 for the longer period.