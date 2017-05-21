May 21, 2017
WHOSE PERKS?: Bureaucrats at the cash-strapped World Health Organization (WHO) fly business class and stay in five-star hotels.
Since 2013, WHO has paid out $803 million for travel. WHO’s approximately $2 billion annual budget is drawn from the taxpayer-funded contributions of its 194 member countries, with the United States the largest contributor.
After he was elected, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “The UN has such great potential,” but had become “just a club for people to get together, talk, and have a good time. So sad!”
More:
…Other international aid agencies, including Doctors Without Borders, explicitly forbid their staff from traveling in business class – even having the charity’s president fly in economy class, a spokeswoman said. With a staff of about 37,000 aid workers versus WHO’s 7,000 staffers, Doctors Without Borders spends about $43 million on travel a year.