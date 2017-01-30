January 30, 2017

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT’S AWARE OF IRAN’S LATEST MISSILE TEST: Well, as January 2017 ends the White House staff is rather different than the staff when the month began. Trump’s in, Obama’s out. Trump disdains Obama’s so-called “Iran nuclear weapons deal,” and well he should. Note that Vice-President Pence is meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah and the missile test is a likely topic. A White House spokesman said that the administration will comment officially on the missile test later.

Here’s the Fox News report the AFP story quoted.

Iran conducted its first ballistic missile test under Donald Trump’s presidency, in yet another apparent violation of a United Nations resolution, U.S. officials told Fox News on Monday.

The launch occurred Sunday at a well-known test site outside Semnan, about 140 miles east of Tehran, Fox News was first to learn.

The Khorramshahr medium-range ballistic missile flew 600 miles before exploding, in a failed test of a reentry vehicle, officials said. Iran defense minister Brigadier Gen. Hossein Dehqan said in September that Iran would start production of the missile.

…The launch also came a day before Jordan’s King Abdullah arrived in Washington for meetings with Vice President Pence and Defense Secretary Mattis.