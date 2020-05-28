May 28, 2020
WHAT TASKS DOES XI HAVE FOR CHINA’S MILITARY?: Question asked.
On May 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping told senior officers the Peoples Liberation Army and Peoples Armed Police Force increase “preparedness for armed combat” as well as other military tasks.
It is a chilling thought, but Xi may have several “tasks” in mind, for both the PLA and the PAP.
Possible answers follow. But some answers are hard fact breaking news: Hong Kong and India. “In the last six weeks, Indian media have reported that Indian and Chinese soldiers have clashed along what is called The Line of Actual Control threading through the Himalayas.” Read the entire essay.