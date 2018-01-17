January 17, 2018

WHAT A REAL WAR ON THE PRESS LOOKS LIKE: My friends in the Washington press corps really need to get some perspective. While some of them whine about getting a verbal beat-down from Sarah Huckabee-Sanders or a bellicose tweet from the President and call it a “war on the press,” this happened:

Carlos Dominguez, a 77-year-old opinion columnist who had worked as a journalist for nearly four decades, was stabbed 21 times, according to Mexican authorities. They said he was attacked by at least three men who remain unidentified and at large…He wrote frequently about politics, organized crime and occasionally their intersection — a perilous beat in a country that was second only to war-torn Syria in the number of journalists killed last year.

The L.A. Times continues to note that “Eleven journalists were slain across Mexico in 2017, with no culprits arrested in most of those cases. Dozens of reporters have fled the country or gone into hiding.”

Where any of these deaths caused by 50 caliber Tweets?